T﻿ransfer news: Reds monitoring Torino centre-back Schuurs

Gossip column graphic

Torino's Dutch defender Perr Schuurs, 22, is on Liverpool's shortlist as a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk. (Tuttomercato - in Italian)

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp's agent says the German "has no intention of resigning" and "didn't extend his contract until 2026 for nothing". (Florian Plettenburg, via Goal)

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund could demand a Premier League record fee of £130m for 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has attracted interest from Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United. (Sun)

