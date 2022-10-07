D﻿avid Moyes has been speaking to the media before Sunday's game against Fulham.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the West Ham boss:

M﻿axwel Cornet is ruled out with a small calf strain, but Moyes said the injury isn't as bad as first feared.

Gianluca Scamacca "is doing a good job so far" but Moyes added "I think his fitness is something that he knows there's more to come from".

He said Flynn Downes impressed against Anderlecht "and he'll keep coming through".

W﻿hen asked about the prospect of recording three wins in the space of eight days, he said: "I think it's huge if we can continue to build that momentum."

Moyes said the fixture schedule makes it difficult to predict standings in the table: "All the teams at the bottom of the league could be in different positions."

O﻿n Fulham, he said "they are doing a lot of good things" and praised Marco Silva.

