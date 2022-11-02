Wolves have lost just one of their last seven Premier League games against Brighton (W2 D4), though it was in this exact fixture in April last season (0-3).

Following their 3-0 win in this exact fixture last season, Brighton are looking to win consecutive away league games against Wolves for the first time since winning their first six visits to Molineux between 1979 and 1991.

Wolves have won just two of their last 20 Premier League games (D6 L12), having won three of their four before this. They've not scored more than once in any of their last 16 league games (9 goals in total).