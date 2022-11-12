M﻿atthew Howarth, BBC Sport

A﻿ntonio Conte claimed his players were feeling "really, really tired" after Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat by Nottingham Forest, and for a while it looked as though another sluggish Spurs start would result in a third successive home league defeat.

T﻿he hosts could have been further behind by the time Harry Kane drew them level for the first time in the match, but Hugo Lloris saved well from Crysencio Summerville and Rodrigo was denied by the woodwork - albeit from an offside position.

B﻿en Davies' long-range effort early in the second half cancelled out Rodrigo's finish late in the first, but the 31-year-old struck again in the final 15 minutes to put Spurs on the brink of a fifth loss in eight games across all competitions.

The home side rallied again, however, earning all three points thanks to a late brace from Rodrigo Bentancur - who also scored Tottenham's late winner at Bournemouth last month.

Spurs have now won 13 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season, more than any other team.