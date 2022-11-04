'﻿I have no reason to leave Bournemouth'

B﻿ournemouth's Jordan Zemura says he has "no reason to leave" the Cherries after discussions around the left-back signing a new contract.

"I am focusing on myself as a player firstly, and the club will need to focus on what it needs to do first," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"﻿I love this place and with everything going well I have no reason to leave this place."

Skip twitter post
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.