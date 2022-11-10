W﻿est Ham "let themselves and the fans down" in Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat by Blackburn Rovers according to first-team coach Mark Warburton.

The Hammers lost on penalties after a 2-2 draw and Warburton said: "The manager is frustrated because he knows we're at home and the fans will leave disappointed.

"He feels that more than anyone. We had a decent team out tonight. We should have finished the game off earlier.

"The players are disappointed as well. They have let themselves and the fans down.

"We are frustrated because we started so poorly and we conceded an early goal.

"In the second half we should have won but we didn't capitalise on our chances and it ended up with the lottery of penalties. It was one of those shootouts and unfortunately tonight it didn't go our way."