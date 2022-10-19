Marsch on Firpo's return, Bamford's momentum and a European Super League
- Published
Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds
Jesse Marsch has been conducting his pre-match news conference ahead of the trip to bottom-of-the-table Leicester.
Here is what the Leeds head coach has had to say:
Pascal Struijk has a slight problem so will miss the match but hopefully will be available for Sunday's visit of Fulham. The impressive defender will be replaced by Junior Firpo at left-back.
On Firpo, Marsch said: "He's ready, been patiently waiting and making sure that he's sharp, fit and strong. I'm excited for him to have his opportunity."
Adam Forshaw, Archie Gray, Leo Hjelde are all improving, while Stuart Dallas is recovering well from his thigh injury.
Both Joe Gelhardt and Wilfried Gnonto will be involved in the matchday squad tomorrow as Marsch looks at managing his resources with a busy game week.
Marsch is backing Patrick Bamford who is yet to score this season: "It's only a matter of time before they start to go his way and then we could see a total change of momentum in him."
Rather than Leicester being vulnerable without six players including top-scorer James Maddison, Marsch feels they will be "dangerous" and it will be foolish for him to think they will be not be at their best. He says the Foxes do not deserve to prop up the Premier League.
Marsch reiterated his dislike of the notion of the European Super League: "I like fairness. I like the idea that people earn what they deserve. Any idea of a (European) Super League is frankly ridiculous. Is that strong enough."