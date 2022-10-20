H﻿ibs v St Johnstone: Pick of the stats

  • Hibs have lost their last two league matches, having won their four games prior to this run. Hibs haven’t lost three in a row since a run of five in October and November 2021 under Jack Ross.

  • Hibs have won the last two encounters between the sides. They last beat St Johnstone three times in a row in the top-flight in September 2009.

  • St Johnstone are winless and goalless in their last three league visits to Hibs, drawing once and losing twice.

  • Since the start of last season, St Johnstone have lost more top-flight Scottish matches than any other team (26).