B﻿ournemouth interim boss Gary O'Neil says Leicester's thumping win over Nottingham Forest "was coming" and has warned his side of the threats posed by Brendan Rodgers' side.

T﻿he Foxes travel to Vitality Stadium on Saturday to face a Cherries team unbeaten in four matches under caretaker manager O'Neil.

A﻿fter just one point from their opening seven games, the Forest victory propels Rodgers' team down to the south coast in buoyant mood.

"﻿I've watched all of their games," said O'Neil. "Leicester have been really good in big parts of them. One point before the Forest game was nowhere near a true reflection.

"They are a really good team with a top coach and top players. They dominated Manchester United and dominated Spurs for large periods before obviously having to suffer at the end.

"Come the end of the season they will be nowhere near the bottom of the table and this will be a big, big test for us."