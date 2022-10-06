C﻿helsea boss Graham Potter: "I think Reece is just a fantastic player. He's a young player so he's developing all the time. He'll get better and better as we go and I've really enjoyed working with him as he's got a lot to offer.

"﻿He can play in any game in the world - he's just tremendous. My job is to try and help him reach his potential because his potential is beyond the sky. We love him and he's so important for us.

"﻿He could be a Chelsea legend. That's the level and potential he has. But for that to happen, he has to be part of a successful team and that's what we are working towards.

O﻿n Wesley Fofana's injury: "We don't know yet. That's the one disappointing thing about the evening. We need to scan tomorrow and have fingers crossed.

"﻿I wouldn't want to speculate on it now but we're concerned and we need to just wait for tomorrow, get it scanned and hope for the best.

"﻿These things happen. He's a young guy, a strong guy, we'll support him."