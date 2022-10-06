'He could be a Chelsea legend' - Potter praises James
- Published
Chelsea boss Graham Potter: "I think Reece is just a fantastic player. He's a young player so he's developing all the time. He'll get better and better as we go and I've really enjoyed working with him as he's got a lot to offer.
"He can play in any game in the world - he's just tremendous. My job is to try and help him reach his potential because his potential is beyond the sky. We love him and he's so important for us.
"He could be a Chelsea legend. That's the level and potential he has. But for that to happen, he has to be part of a successful team and that's what we are working towards.
On Wesley Fofana's injury: "We don't know yet. That's the one disappointing thing about the evening. We need to scan tomorrow and have fingers crossed.
"I wouldn't want to speculate on it now but we're concerned and we need to just wait for tomorrow, get it scanned and hope for the best.
"These things happen. He's a young guy, a strong guy, we'll support him."