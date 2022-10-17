E﻿x-Manchester City forward Paul Dickov says he "can see why City are upset" after Phil Foden's strike against Liverpool was ruled out following a VAR review for a foul in the build-up by Erling Haaland.

H﻿ad the goal stood, Pep Guardiola's side would have been ahead, but ultimately went on to lose 1-0 in a cauldron-like atmosphere at Anfield.

"﻿It's one of those," Dickov told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "If it's against your team, you think it's a foul; if it is your team, you don't think it is. I think it was very soft.

"﻿The nature of the game was that the referee Anthony Taylor let a lot of things go - all the 50/50s, little tugs, pushes. I thought that made for an even better game because he didn't keep blowing his whistle.

"﻿But then, because decisions like that had not been pulled up, you can see why City are upset. As soon as VAR gets involved, he had no choice but to give it."

M﻿ore from Dickov at 1'21'00 on BBC Sounds