Mackay thrilled by Ross County spirit

Ross County manager Malky Mackay was thrilled after his side's 1-0 win over Kilmarnock.

He told BBC Sportsound: "It was a good win on a real hard fought day, which we knew would be the case. Derek [McInnes] came with a physical, big team and we knew it would be a challenge.

"We showed real spirit after the man got sent off, to not sit in, to know we would get an opening and get the goal."

On Ross Callachan's first yellow card, he said: "It looked like a booking for me. It's a rough, tough Premiership game. It was a sending off because he handled it [for the second yellow]. There was a challenge near the end where one of their players elbowed Callum Johnson in the face. That looked like a sending off to me.

"It was one of those days where there were a lot of challenges going on that could have gone either way."