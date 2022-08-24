Brendan Rodgers says Wesley Fofana was left out of Leicester's squad for their Carabao Cup win over Stockport County because he did not turn up for first-team training last week.

After being dropped for Saturday's defeat by Southampton, the defender was once again absent as the Foxes beat the League Two side on penalties.

Before the game at Edgeley Park, the Foxes turned down a third bid from Chelsea for the Frenchman, believed to be between £60m and £70m.

Rodgers said: "He's training with the under-23s so he can get his football fitness and keep working. It's so important at this stage to control any sort of distractions that may be there.

"He's a good kid, it's just been a really challenging situation for him. I've had it a number of times in my career where there's players who can deal with it, cope with it, get on, want to help their team-mates. There's others that just can't deal with with the distraction.

"Of course that distracts them and it's not quite right, and they miss a training session, then you need the full commitment from your players.

"These guys get well paid. The very least you can do is turn up. And if you don't, with all due respect, you can't then just think you can walk into our group.

"But like I say, within day to day, he's a good kid - it's just been hard for him to deal with everything, and whilst he's in that frame of mind, it's been difficult for him to play."