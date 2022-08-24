Arsenal v Fulham: Head-to-head record
Arsenal haven't lost any of their 30 home games against Fulham in all competitions.
Fulham have won just one of their past 15 Premier League matches against the Gunners - with that coming in January 2012 at Craven Cottage.
Arsenal are the only Premier League side with a 100% win record after three games. They have won their opening four matches of a top-flight season only four times before.
The Cottagers are still unbeaten in the league this season - and have only avoided defeat in their first four games of a top-flight campaign once, in 2010-11.