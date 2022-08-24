Arsenal v Fulham: Head-to-head record

Arsenal v Fulham 30 Premier League games - Arsenal 21 wins, 66 goals, 13 clean sheets; Fulham 3 wins, 22 goals and 3 clean sheets

  • Arsenal haven't lost any of their 30 home games against Fulham in all competitions.

  • Fulham have won just one of their past 15 Premier League matches against the Gunners - with that coming in January 2012 at Craven Cottage.

  • Arsenal are the only Premier League side with a 100% win record after three games. They have won their opening four matches of a top-flight season only four times before.

  • The Cottagers are still unbeaten in the league this season - and have only avoided defeat in their first four games of a top-flight campaign once, in 2010-11.