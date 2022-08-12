Southampton v Leeds: Team news

Manager Ralph Hassenhuttl has confirmed Lyanco is Southampton's only new injury concern, joining Tino Livramento on the sidelines.

Leeds could give a debut to Luis Sinisterra following his return from a pre-season hamstring injury.

Captain Liam Cooper and Adam Forshaw are also available.

Junior Firpo and Luke Ayling remain out, while Stuart Dallas has returned to light training but is not yet ready to play.

