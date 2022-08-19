'Phenomenal' Boyle lifts Hibs, says Newell

Hibernian midfielder Joe Newell is relishing Saturday’s Premiership visit from Rangers and is taking inspiration from last November’s 3-1 victory in the League Cup semi-final.

“The semi-final last year was one of my best moments in football,” recalled the Englishman. “To be 3-0 up after half an hour or whatever it was, it was a ‘pinch me’ moment. It was amazing.

“Those type of moments are good and the atmosphere in these type of games are the reason you love playing football.”

Martin Boyle was Hibs' hat-trick hero that day at Hampden and Newell is delighted by the winger's return after a sojourn in Saudi Arabia.

“It helps massively having Martin back,” he said. “You could see in the Hearts game the lift the crowd and us as players got having him back.

“He’s a phenomenal player so he’s only going to help any team. He’s done amazingly for Hibs in the last few years. His directness, his pace, his quality, his finishing is something we missed when he left in January so to have him back is brilliant.”