Smith on Saints, clean slates & a bus load of mates from Birmingham
Rob Butler, BBC Radio Norfolk
Norwich boss Dean Smith has been speaking to the media before Saturday's match against Southampton at Carrow Road.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
There’s no fresh injury worries for the Canaries, with defender Christoph Zimmermann still a long-term absentee. Full-back Sam Byram will play for the under-23’s on Friday having not featured since February 2020 because of a serious injury;
The quality and attitude of the players hasn’t disappointed Smith - he calls it "first dayitis" following the introduction of a new boss. He and assistant Craig Shakespeare took their first training at Colney yesterday;
The team should be scoring more goals with the creative talent they have, says Smith, as City have only managed five goals all season;
At the other end they’ve conceded 26 and Smith says his first job is to get the team to tighten up;
He wants a cauldron of noise at Carrow Road tomorrow and revealed there’s a bus-load of friends and family coming from Birmingham tomorrow decked in yellow and green to support him.