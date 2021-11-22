Newcastle 3-3 Brentford: The pick of the stats
In a 38-game Premier League season, three of the four sides who failed to win any of their first 12 games of a season have gone on to be relegated – Norwich in 2004-05, QPR in 2012-13 and Sheffield United last season. The one side who managed to survive from such a position was Derby in 2000-01.
Only West Ham (16) have conceded three or more times at home more often in the Premier League than Newcastle (14) since 2017-18, when the Magpies were last promoted back to the top flight.
After two league goals in his first 124 appearances for Brentford, Rico Henry has now scored in back-to-back Premier League games for the Bees (including play-offs).