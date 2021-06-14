Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has signed a contract extension with the club.

The Spaniard joined the Reds on a free transfer in 2019 and has made 24 appearances, though slipped to third choice behind Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher last season.

"It’s a reward from the club for the hard work that I’ve been doing since I signed two years ago," the 34-year-old told the club's website., external

"It's very special for any player to stay here. I am privileged."