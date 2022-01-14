Brighton v Crystal Palace: Team news

Brighton & Hove Albion captain Lewis Dunk is making good progress in his recovery from a knee injury but he remains unavailable.

Moises Caicedo has been recalled from a loan spell in Belgium and could feature with Enock Mwepu injured and Yves Bissouma at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Crystal Palace trio Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew and Cheikhou Kouyate are also on international duty.

Meanwhile, James McArthur and James Tomkins are both sidelined by injury.

Would Caicedo go straight into your Seagulls starting XI?

Pick and share your Eagles XI