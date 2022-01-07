Rodgers on injuries, transfers and the FA Cup
Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Leicester host Watford in the FA Cup on Saturday.
Here is what he had to say:
Jamie Vardy will be out for "up to eight weeks" with a hamstring injury. He won't need an operation but is set to return in March.
Jonny Evans has had surgery on his hamstring and Rodgers thinks he will be out until April.
None of the players who were injured or unavailable over the Christmas period are available to face Watford. Caglar Soyuncu could return to face Burnley on 15 January.
"The club are working hard" to see if they can sign defenders on loan, but Rodgers said "there’s not an endless pot of money".
Rodgers said signing a centre-back will be a priority because "it’s a key position for any team", adding: "In order to be consistent, your two centre-halves are critical for you."
On returning to the FA Cup as holders, Rodgers said: "We go into the game tomorrow with the mindset of winning the competition again."