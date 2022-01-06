Advantage Chelsea as Spurs create their own problems

Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

Tottenham have looked much improved since former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte replaced Nuno Espirito Santo, only losing once in 11 games before this.

But the wait for a first trophy since the 2008 League Cup will surely go on - with many problems of their own making at Stamford Bridge.

Most of the pre-match chat had been about Romelu Lukaku, who has apologised for an interview which saw him dropped for Chelsea's draw with Liverpool.

He was involved on plenty of occasions, with several shots. Encouraging too was the return of Timo Werner after injury, although he replaced Kai Havertz, who broke his finger while scoring the opening goal, at half-time.

The only real downside for Thomas Tuchel's side, who played 4-4-2 because of a lack of defensive options, is that they did not score with more of their 19 efforts to wrap up the tie.