Bruno: They should try to sign Traore. Can you imagine Traore and Antonio in harness? It would terrify every defence in the Premier League.

Joe: I think if we’re going to be pushing for the Champions League this season we have to sign someone on the level of Patrik Schick.

Lakshman Philip: Sign Lingard and a bunch of defenders.

Peter: In David Moyes, West Ham have a manager who has total belief in his players and is a canny Scot who will not spend money he does not believe is to the benefit of the team as a whole, which is admirable. West Ham do need a quality striker, a left-back and a central defender. At least two players should be sold and money available to secure top four.

But who, Peter? Let us know who Moyes should be signing to strengthen the Hammers for their Champions League push