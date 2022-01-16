West Ham 2-3 Leeds United: Bielsa reaction

Speaking to Match of the Day, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa said: "I think it was a beautiful game and very representative of the Premier League. It was a very tight triumph but it was deserved.

"The differences were small but I think we did enough to deserve it and it’s a victory for the players. The way they fought, they deserved to win the game. It was moving from my point of view."

On Jack Harrison's performance: "I'm very happy for him. He puts in a lot of effort. Today the performance of Raphinha, Harrison and Dan James was good. They complimented each other very well and we had an offensive capacity we didn’t have in the last game.

"It was good Rodrigo could play 30 minutes today because it has been a while since he played and he needs that match fitness back."