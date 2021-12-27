Michael Emons, BBC Sport

Chelsea picked up their first win in three Premier League matches to give their hopes of winning the title a boost.

The returning Romelu Lukaku, back after missing three games because of Covid-19, was the difference after coming on as a half-time substitute.

He scored a header from Callum Hudson-Odoi’s cross before winning an injury-time penalty, which Jorginho converted for his second goal of the match.

Villa, without boss Steven Gerrard after a positive Covid test, had scored a fortunate opener when Reece James glanced a header into his own net, before Jorginho equalised with his first spot-kick six minutes later.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel criticised the club’s gruelling schedule that has seen them play eight matches in December, with another game to come on Wednesday.

Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante picked up injuries in the second half and how Tuchel can juggle his squad in this demanding spell could prove critical on whether they can be successful or not this season.

Villa are 11th in the Premier League and stand-in boss Gary McAllister said he was in contact with the isolating and "frustrated" Gerrard throughout Sunday's game.

"He is due to be back on Friday and we have four or five days to work and try to correct the things which didn't go so well," he said.

