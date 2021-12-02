Ranieri on injuries, response to the medical emergency & City
Claudio Ranieri has been speaking to the media before Watford host Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Adam Mesina will undergo a scan later today after he was forced off injured in Wednesday’s defeat by Chelsea, and the Hornets manager says they have to find solutions to a growing injury list;
On the medical emergency in the crowd at Vicarage Road, Ranieri said: "The referee and the medical staff were amazing";
He was pleased with his side’s display against Chelsea: "The performance was good and we must continue in this way."
The Watford boss says they will prepare in the same way against Manchester City who are another team "working to fight to win the Premier League";
Speaking about the current champions, Ranieri said City are a "fantastic team" who can "make the difference in every situation and for this reason we must focus 100% on the match."