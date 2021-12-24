Man City v Leicester: What does the form show?

Manchester City have won eight of their past 10 Premier League games against Leicester (lost two), including a 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Leicester won this exact fixture 5-2 last season, with Jamie Vardy netting a hat-trick. They won three league games in a row away against City between 1995 and 2003, but they’ve never won away against them in consecutive league seasons before.

Pep Guardiola's side are unbeaten in eight home league games on Boxing Day (won six, drawn two), winning each of the last six in a row. Their last such defeat came in 1996-97 against Port Vale in the second tier (1-0).