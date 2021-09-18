Norwich v Watford - confirmed team news
- Published
Norwich hand debuts to two summer signings, Norway midfielder Mathias Normann and Turkey centre-back Ozan Kabak.
USA forward Joshua Sargent makes his first Premier League start.
Billy Gilmour and Milot Rashica also come in as Daniel Farke makes five changes from the 1-0 defeat by Arsenal.
Lukas Rupp, Andrew Omobamidele, Pierre Lees-Melou and Christos Tzolis drop to the bench and Kieran Dowell misses out.
Norwich: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Gilmour, Kabak, Normann, Rashica, Williams, Pukki, McLean, Sargent.
Subs: Gunn, Gibson, Rupp, Cantwell, Tzolis, Lees-Melou, Giannoulis, Idah, Omobamidele.
Watford make four changes from their 2-0 loss by Wolves as Ben Foster makes his first Premier League appearance of the season following a hamstring injury.
Kiko Femenía is also back from injury, while the experienced Tom Cleverley and Craig Cathcart are back.
Daniel Bachmann, Jeremy Ngakia and Peter Etebo are benched and Francisco Sierralta is out.
Watford: Foster, Rose, Ekong, King, Cleverley, Cathcart, Sissoko, Femenia, Sarr, Dennis, Kucka.
Subs: Bachmann, Ngakia, Etebo, Louza, Masina, Sema, Fletcher, Kabasele, Hernandez.