Norwich v Watford - confirmed team news

Norwich hand debuts to two summer signings, Norway midfielder Mathias Normann and Turkey centre-back Ozan Kabak.

USA forward Joshua Sargent makes his first Premier League start.

Billy Gilmour and Milot Rashica also come in as Daniel Farke makes five changes from the 1-0 defeat by Arsenal.

Lukas Rupp, Andrew Omobamidele, Pierre Lees-Melou and Christos Tzolis drop to the bench and Kieran Dowell misses out.

Norwich: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Gilmour, Kabak, Normann, Rashica, Williams, Pukki, McLean, Sargent.

Subs: Gunn, Gibson, Rupp, Cantwell, Tzolis, Lees-Melou, Giannoulis, Idah, Omobamidele.