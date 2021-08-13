Rob Butler, BBC Radio Norfolk

It's been quite a week for Norwich with the unveiling of two major signings.

USA international forward Josh Sargent joined from Werder Bremen on Monday and then yesterday Greek winger Christos Tzolis completed his move from PAOK.

Tzolis has been described by City head coach Daniel Farke as "one of the most exciting offensive players across European football". That's high praise, but it's clear the 19-year-old will need a few weeks to settle into Norfolk life.

Sargent is a hard-working forward who doesn't have a prolific goalscoring record, but does have the work ethic that suits the Canaries high-tempo passing game.

Both signings have been well received by supporters, who are determined to see their team prove people wrong and shed the 'yo-yo' tag this season, starting with the baptism of fire at home to Liverpool and then a trip to Manchester City seven days later.