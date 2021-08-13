Team news: Everton v Southampton

Everton face a selection headache in attack, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Moise Kean both doubts because of injury, while James Rodriguez is one of five players unavailable due to self-isolation protocols.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin will be assessed for a minor injury, while Richarlison may not be risked after missing pre-season because he played in the Copa America and Olympics.

Southampton have no new injury concerns, with James Ward-Prowse available following a knee problem.

Sam McQueen and Will Smallbone remain long-term absentees.

Who makes your Everton team this weekend?

Pick and share your Saints XI here