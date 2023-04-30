Analysis: Bournemouth 4-1 Leeds

By Sam Drury, BBC Sport

The celebrations at the final whistle told the story.

With four games remaining, Bournemouth are safe and can look forward to another Premier League season.

Even manager Gary O'Neil, who was quick to say that they had more work to do following the win at Southampton on Thursday, happily accepted that 39 should be enough.

It has been a remarkable turnaround from the Cherries given that former boss Scott Parker seemed resigned to relegation following a 9-0 hammering at Liverpool

Under O'Neil, though, Bournemouth have been a different proposition, combining greater resilience with the ability to play some attractive, attacking football.

They showed both against Leeds and while their first goal may have come against the run of play, Bournemouth were in control from then on.

Dominic Solanke led the line superbly and deserved his goal, assisted by the ever threatening Dango Ouattara, while Jefferson Lerma patrolled the midfield well and took both his goals brilliantly.

Bournemouth will want to finish the year strongly but in terms of securing their safety, it's job done.