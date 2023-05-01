Jurgen Klopp was not the only manager furious with the officials at Anfield, with Tottenham interim boss Ryan Mason also livid.

Match-winner Diogo Jota was fortunate to only be booked for a high boot that cut Oliver Skipp's face in the 81st minute and Mason called for answers.

"I need an explanation," he told BBC Sport. "I want to know why the referee on the pitch didn't see it, but also why an experienced one in the VAR room can't.

"Honestly, it's probably the clearest red card you will see on the football pitch. It endangered the opponent, Skipp needs stitches and Jota has scored the goal when he shouldn't be on the pitch."

However, Klopp was not sympathetic to Mason's views, despite his own criticism of the referee.

"I understand that. Ryan has to worry about other stuff," he said. "They can't just counter-attack; they have to play better football with that team.

"Diogo Jota has the foot high but he's not going for the head. I heard Oliver Skipp could've had a red card [for an earlier tackle on Luis Diaz]. Did he speak about that as well?

"Wanting Diogo Jota off the pitch, worry about other stuff."

Match of the Day 2 pundit Alan Shearer said on Sunday's programme: "That is endangering an opponent and Jota was lucky not to get a red card."