Ross County v St Johnstone: Team news

Ross County hope defender Alex Iacovitti shakes off a pelvic injury suffered at Motherwell.

David Cancola (illness) and Josh Stones (thigh) missed out at Fir Park while Owura Edwards is banned following his red card.

Ben Paton (knee), Ross Callachan (knee), Eamonn Brophy (thigh) and Gwion Edwards (hamstring) remain out.

St Johnstone will be without Melker Hallberg due to a hamstring problem but fellow midfielder Dan Phillips is in line to return.

Nicky Clark, Murray Davidson and Callum Booth are all out for the season with ankle injuries.