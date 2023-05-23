Devlin eyeing ‘special’ end to season

Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin is revelling the pressure of trying to overhaul Aberdeen in the race for third place.

The Tynecastle men, two points behind the Dons after beating them last weekend, travel to Ibrox to face Rangers on Wednesday before ending the season with an Edinburgh derby at home to Hibs.

Devlin knows it will be a “special” ending to the season if Hearts can pip the Dons and added: "Being a professional footballer you want to play in the big pressure games.

"For all of us being fortunate enough to be at a club like Hearts, that pressure is normal.

"It's about building yourself up for the games and being up for it, and there's no excuses for not being up for it. On Saturday, as individuals and as a team, we showed we are up for it.

“We've got massive games coming up and it could be very special, but we've just got to control what we can control and hopefully make that happen.

"I don't think we've ever taken our mind off third, that's where we know we need to be.

“Obviously there was a period there where we as players weren't good enough, but I think you can see now where we want to be.

"We look like we're turning it around. Saturday was a massive result and it showed how hungry we are to give back to the people who pay to come and watch us home and away, and hopefully we can finish that off in the last two games."