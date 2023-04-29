Owynn Palmer-Atkin, BBC Radio Leicester

Relegation for Leicester City would mark an end to a significant era and would undo all the hard work that made them the envy of the rest of English football, outside the top six.

If the Foxes don't beat the drop, they will likely say goodbye to a number of first-team players who are either out of contract or entering their final year, creating a huge gap in the squad with limited cash to fund a huge rebuild.

That could include James Maddison, Youri Tielemans, Ricardo, Kelechi Iheanacho and more.

Losing such talent could even set the club back more than 10 years, to a time before Nigel Pearson built a successful Championship-winning side.

