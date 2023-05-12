Midfielder Todd Cantwell hopes his side can deliver for the Rangers fans when they host Celtic in Saturday's final Old Firm clash of the season.

The Ibrox club are simply playing for pride as their city rivals wrapped up the league title last weekend with four games to spare.

Since his January signing from Norwich, Cantwell's recent form has been a positive in a season littered with negatives for Rangers, who are yet to beat Celtic this term.

"It's an important game, as is every game for us," Cantwell said. "It's an opportunity to give something back to the fans for a disappointing season.

"I think [Saturday] is so important for the fans more than anything. They've stuck with us, it has been a disappointing campaign and they deserve better.

"The fans here want one thing and that's people that care and people that want to play for the badge. As soon as they can see that I think they're on your side."