Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper, speaking to MOTD about the emotions he has gone through: "All of them and a million other things as well. Really proud of the club, supporters and players and really proud of that performance. We limited to them to very little, incredible desire and we got over the line. It was everything we wished for from today. It is what the players and the supporters particularly deserve.

"I knew coming into the season we would experience everything, wins, losses, good runs and poor runs. I knew we had to be consistent. It was really difficult for the players, a new group put together and to have the spirit we have tells you the characters we have in that dressing room.

"You can't compare it to anything else. Staying the league, signing as many players we did and the injuries, which we didn't shout about. For us to end up feeling like we have done alright this year is good because you can hear the noise, it is really good.

"This allows us to continue to build and that is what I am focused on. This club is so special and everything needs to be at a really high level. This allows us to continue to grow and to be the club we want to be.

"I am proud to work here. There is something unique about this club that captures the imagination with the history and the atmosphere. The supporters have been incredible and I and my family are indebted to them. In an era when it is easy to give up on people our supporters have done the opposite."