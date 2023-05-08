Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Newcastle United’s push for Champions League football suffered a setback as they lost out to title-chasing Arsenal in a thriller at St James’ Park, but there was still plenty to admire from the Magpies.

In an extraordinary atmosphere, Eddie Howe’s side threatened to overpower Arsenal in the early stages but lost momentum after Jacob Murphy struck a post and a penalty award was overturned on the evidence of the video assistant referee.

Newcastle still had their chances in a sometimes chaotic encounter - Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale saving brilliantly from Fabian Schar and Alexander Isak heading against the post.

It left the expectant sellout crowd disappointed, but Newcastle still have their Champions League destiny in their own hands with four games left – a state of affairs they would have settled for in an instant at the start of what has been a season of such progress.