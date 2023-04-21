Ollie Watkins believes he is in the "best moment" of his Aston Villa career and said much of that is down to Unai Emery's arrival.

The forward has already matched his highest tally of goals for a Premier League season with 14 and has only been out-scored by five top-flight players so far this season.

He told Villa's club website:, external "I'm loving it, there's no denying it - all the boys are.

"Since the new manager has come in, we couldn't have made a better start. I'm really enjoying it, working hard and trying to keep the momentum going.

"I'm trying to keep doing what I'm doing: scoring goals, assisting and helping the team to win and keep clean sheets.

"All around it's going really well. It's probably the best moment since I've been at the club. We've got seven games to go and I'm trying to score a lot more goals."

Watkins will hope to extend his impressive scoring run against his former club when Villa travel to Brentford on Saturday.

He said: "It's going to be a tough game because they're doing really well, especially with their home form.

"It shouldn't go unnoticed that up until recently they'd only lost one game at home. It's going to be a difficult place to go. They're a good team, well organised, and I know them very well, obviously.

"It's going to be enjoyable and nice to see a few old faces, but the main objective is to go there and get three points."