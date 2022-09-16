Lampard on Calvert-Lewin, Pickford and facing West Ham
Everton boss Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media ahead of his side hosting West Ham at Goodison Park.
Here are the key lines from his media conference:
Everton will be without Jordan Pickford and injury is expected to keep the goalkeeper out until after the international break.
Lampard said Pickford was a "really big loss", adding: "What a great goalkeeper he is, big performer and personality".
Lampard confirmed that Abdoulaye Doucoure is fit, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin is "close" to a return and could feature on Sunday.
The Everton boss was keen to take pressure off the England forward saying: "He's a top level striker and I try not to give him that pressure on top of that. I know what he can give us and what we want is him fit and firing."
He also acknowledged that it was on the team to help keep pressure of the returning striker: "If the team is strong we can release some of that pressure."
Everton are yet to win so far this season but Lampard said: "I wouldn't say it's frustrating, it would be more frustrating if performances weren't good. We have to remain patient because it is about playing in the right direction."
Despite their poor start to the season Lampard is wary of the threat posed by David Moyes' side: "I don’t make too much of their start. All I know is they've got a great coach and a very talented team."
