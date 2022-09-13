I﻿lkay Gundogan says Manchester City signed an "incredible" player and character in Erling Haaland.

When asked how well City's number nine has settled in, Gundogan replied: "The numbers speak for themselves. He is doing great on the pitch, but also, his character, attitude and determination off the pitch is incredible.

"For such a young boy, he is very mature and his future is very bright. He is going to show us a lot more, not just this season but also for the next few years. I think the club signed an incredible player and also an incredible person."

Gundogan was also asked if Haaland can be the missing piece of the puzzle when it comes to City winning the Champions League.

He said: "We hope for it. Obviously, having a proper number nine now - a proper striker, you know, physically strong and determined - is going to help us a lot, but we will see.

"The Champions League is something incredible to achieve. It’s a very tough competition and sometimes little details can decide the outcome. We are going to try again this year to go as far as possible and to play a good role in this competition."