Frank on Brighton rumours, Toney and searching for a first away win

Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game at Southampton.

Here is what the Brentford boss has had to say:

  • After being asked about rumours linking him with the Brighton job, Frank said he is "very happy" at Brentford and has "lots of unfinished business here".

  • On Ethan Pinnock, Frank said the defender is continuing his recovery and is "back up and running" in training.

  • He praised Ivan Toney, saying: "In all the games we’ve played he’s been a major threat."

  • On aiming for a first away win of the season, he said: "Hopefully we can have that extra push to get over the line and get the three points."

  • He said the Bees need to defend well against Southampton, adding: "If we can do that, we have a good chance."