We asked for your reaction to the news that Liverpool's owners "would consider new shareholders" following reports the club is up for sale.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

J﻿oel: Glad FSG understands that, for the good of the club, it ought to go rather than just continue making money. Hopefully any new owner is passionate and not just some unethical billionaire. Although it’s against the traditions of Liverpool as a place, not just a football club, I would like to see Klopp backed with more money.

B﻿ill: FSG is a business - it was always going to sell once big profits are there for the taking! Sell to someone who will invest what’s needed to compete with Manchester City, Paris St-Germain etc.

M﻿artin: It's time to sell. The owners rescued us, developed us and helped bring success. Thank you. However, ongoing player investment has been low in comparison with other mega-rich clubs and we need significant investment very soon to keep pace. Klopp and his team have worked miracles, but can't keep it going without player investment on a par with Manchester City and Newcastle.

D﻿avid: I feel now is the right time for new investment to move the club forward. Although we have competed well over the past few years against teams like Manchester City, it's hard to see how Liverpool could still continue to challenge when there are new clubs entering the fray. Liverpool need the type of backing that City and other clubs around them have.

J﻿ames: It very much depends to whom the club is sold. I do not want any organisation that has questionable human rights associations or an organisation that sees Liverpool as primarily a 'fanchise' Would much rather have shares in it from vetted supporters, limiting ticket prices etc. A supporters' 'model' would be welcome.