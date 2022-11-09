Arsenal's Takehiro Tomiyasu is continuing to be monitored after he limped off against FC Zurich last week but is expected to be fit for the World Cup.

Matt Turner returned to the bench for the win at Chelsea after his groin injury, while Emile Smith Rowe continues to recover from groin surgery.

Long-term injury victim Jakub Moder is Brighton’s only absentee, while Roberto de Zerbi confirmed Jason Steele will start in goal.

“It will be a test for many players but when we wear the Brighton shirt, we must play seriously and we must try to win,” De Zerbi said.

"I can make some changes, but we prepare for the cup as if it is a Premier League game."

