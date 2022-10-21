Wolves have no new injury concerns and interim boss Steve Davis could pick the same squad that lost to Crystal Palace.

Defender Rayan Ait-Nouri is fit after missing Tuesday's defeat with a virus.

Leicester City are likely to be without captain Jonny Evans for a third successive game as he struggles to overcome a calf issue.

Midfielder James Maddison is available after his one-match ban, while Marc Albrighton could also be involved after missing training with illness.

