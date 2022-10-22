Ross County Manager Malky MacKay : "I thought we came down and down really well down here, it t was always going to be a tough game for us but we started really well.

W﻿e lost one of our most influential players early after 15 minutes, Ross Callachan, and Kilmarnock came into it. I was disappointed by the loss of the goal out goalkeeper slips as he is coming out to pick up the ball and he still nearly gets to there. He's been terrific for me this season

"﻿We came back in the last 15 minutes of the first half really strongly and we had three chances, the one the goalkeeper makes the save with his legs , the one Jordan (White) should have taken first time when he falls over and Jordan's header. Those three chances just towards the of the first half buoyed us for the second half and I thought we came out of the traps really well.

W﻿e had numerous chances in the second half we but we have got to be clinical and that is my take-away from today, I am proud of the way they came down and played today.