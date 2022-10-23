W﻿e asked for your views following Rangers' 1-1 draw with Livingston...

C﻿harlie: Gio said after the match that the players are low in confidence, he is responsible for the team and his coaches so confidence comes from the management team and is passed to the players. Why he doesn’t play with 2 strikers is baffling, he has the talent available so he should use them

R﻿oss: End the game with three strikers on the pitch and it’s a defensive mid who gets the goal to rescue anything? Zero clue from the coaching staff about setting the team up to break down opponents, and no answers during the game either. Make changes at half-time then hook the same player off twenty-odd minutes later? Big changes needed and fast

B﻿ri: Guy has won European Cup, played with biggest teams in Europe, managed a team to a European final - this from an inherited team, brought players in with minimal budget available, what do people want from him? This guy not a magician