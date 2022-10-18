Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

Newcastle United battled it out with Manchester United over the weekend in a fiery stalemate at Old Trafford. Sixth against fifth is how it stays in the Premier League, but can Newcastle stay there until the World Cup break and beyond?

Eddie Howe’s Magpies have the best defensive record in the league this season, only conceding nine goals and with a solitary loss (that controversial 98th-minute defeat by Liverpool). The style of play is an impressive watch now as the high-pressing and high-intensity system is working a charm, even without star player Allan Saint-Maximin and record signing Alexander Isak.

To think of how well the Geordies are performing now with key injuries is a testament to the coaching staff and to the squad, who are giving the badge 110% at every opportunity. When key players return, Newcastle could be a serious threat to the big six.

Maintaining this energetic and ambitious approach to games is crucial before November’s winter break, but you wouldn’t put it past the Toon Army to crash the party, even this season.