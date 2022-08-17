Football finance expert Kieran Maguire believes the Glazer family would only sell Manchester United for double the club's current market value.

"There is a prospect of the Glazers walking away from Manchester United if the price is right," The Price of Football podcast presenter told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"It’s always like that with any business. But I think we’d be looking at a price double of what the shares are trading at at the moment to persuade them.

"They are convinced that there is a bright future for Manchester United through streaming, through perhaps fan tokens and utilising the large database they have of the fans and the things they like to do."

Maguire also said he thought United would turn around their form on the pitch, but has warned supporters of the Old Trafford club that it might not be enough to reach the Champions League any time soon.

"Things will improve, it will take time," he added.

"Football is a game for which people are notoriously impatient. You’ve only got to look at the Manchester United wage bill. Any club paying an average of £174,000 a week in wages compared to other clubs paying £40,000 or £50,000 should, by definition, be performing better.

"So the results will turn. Whether they will turn enough to help Manchester United return to the Champions League or compete for the Premier League title is open to question though."