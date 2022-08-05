Dundee Utd send Mochrie to Pars on loan
- Published
Dundee United midfielder Chris Mochrie has joined Dunfermline Athletic on loan for the rest of the season.
United have the option to recall the 19-year-old in January.
Mochrie has made 21 appearances for the Tangerines and was previously loaned to Montrose.
Skip twitter post
🦁 We can confirm Academy graduate Chris Mochrie will join cinch League 1 side Dunfermline Athletic on a season-long loan, with a January recall option— Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) August 5, 2022
All the best, Chris 🙌
👇 | #UnitedInPursuit
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post