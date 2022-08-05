Dundee Utd send Mochrie to Pars on loan

Dundee United midfielder Chris Mochrie has joined Dunfermline Athletic on loan for the rest of the season.

United have the option to recall the 19-year-old in January.

Mochrie has made 21 appearances for the Tangerines and was previously loaned to Montrose.

Skip twitter post
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.